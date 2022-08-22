Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski Sells 22,500 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 233,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

