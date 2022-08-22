Filecash (FIC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,182.00

Filecash (FIC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Filecash has a market capitalization of $102,040.83 and $50,182.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00775757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Filecash Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.
Filecash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.