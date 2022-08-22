Financial Analysis: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) vs. AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBEX and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get IBEX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.68 $2.85 million $1.17 14.02 AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.45 $8.42 million $0.04 60.77

AcuityAds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

IBEX has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for IBEX and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 1 3 0 2.75 AcuityAds 0 3 4 0 2.57

IBEX presently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.72%. AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $5.96, indicating a potential upside of 145.20%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than IBEX.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 4.62% 24.20% 7.36% AcuityAds 1.95% 2.07% 1.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBEX beats AcuityAds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of October 1, 2021, the company operated 33 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About AcuityAds

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.