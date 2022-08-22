Financial Analysis: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) vs. Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 31.60 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.45 $371.00 million $37.66 1.47

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

9.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.9, indicating that its stock price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -2,151.90% N/A -94.17% Light & Wonder 156.19% -5.63% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sharing Economy International and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00

Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

