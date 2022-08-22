Financial Comparison: LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) & Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and Atrion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A Atrion $165.01 million 6.83 $33.06 million $18.99 33.23

Risk & Volatility

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than LMF Acquisition Opportunities.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -44.29% 3.70% Atrion 19.12% 14.03% 12.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and Atrion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Atrion beats LMF Acquisition Opportunities on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

(Get Rating)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.