Financial Contrast: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) versus Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Comerica pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comerica and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.02 billion 3.68 $1.17 billion $6.85 12.41 Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 7.47 $86.51 million $3.41 17.65

Volatility and Risk

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Comerica has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Comerica and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 1 5 11 0 2.59 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comerica presently has a consensus price target of $95.45, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Comerica.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 30.42% 13.63% 1.03% Westamerica Bancorporation 41.02% 12.29% 1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Comerica on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. It operates through 78 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

