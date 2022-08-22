First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $136.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $115.41 on Thursday. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 210.22 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,397,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

