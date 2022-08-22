First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Increased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,154 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 3.1% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

