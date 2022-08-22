First Washington CORP Buys 7,986 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

First Washington CORP grew its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. DZS accounts for 2.1% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in DZS were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 200,784 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DZS by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 162,028 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,374. The firm has a market cap of $409.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

