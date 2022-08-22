First Washington CORP Purchases 1,972 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.28% of nLIGHT worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 49.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after buying an additional 489,834 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 23.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in nLIGHT by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 306,425 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $544.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.34.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

