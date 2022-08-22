First Washington CORP Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Washington CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,343,883. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

