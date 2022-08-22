Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Bought by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FFC remained flat at $18.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. 867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,159. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

