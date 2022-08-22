FLEX (FLEX) Price Hits $0.23

FLEX (FLEX) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, FLEX has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. FLEX has a total market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of FLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About FLEX

FLEX’s launch date was February 20th, 2019. FLEX’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX’s official message board is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog. FLEX’s official website is coinflex.com. FLEX’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom.

FLEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books. Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

