Flixxo Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $143,355.61 and $21.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,225.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00129509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flixxo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

