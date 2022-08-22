Flux (FLX) Price Hits $0.0580 on Major Exchanges

Flux (FLX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a market cap of $869,749.41 and $378,345.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00302091 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00113173 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00078380 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

