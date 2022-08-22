Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Boosted by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,423 shares during the period. Fox Factory accounts for 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.49% of Fox Factory worth $61,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory stock opened at $103.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

