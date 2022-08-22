Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.95 ($56.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €24.62 ($25.12). 1,256,242 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($81.63). The company’s fifty day moving average is €27.13 and its 200-day moving average is €31.04.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.