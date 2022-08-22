Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.92. 46,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.04. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.