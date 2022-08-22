Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Performance
NYSE:DHR traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.92. 46,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.04. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
