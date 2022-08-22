Front Row Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,750 Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5,740.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,294,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,267 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 58,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,937,000.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $34.84.
