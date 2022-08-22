Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $33.88. 1,269,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,045,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.