Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,121 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.90. 19,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.