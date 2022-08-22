Front Row Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $13.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $683.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.90. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

