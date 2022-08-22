Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.30

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 3216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
