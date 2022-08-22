Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.30

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 3216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.