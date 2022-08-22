Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) & Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Financial Analysis

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals -3,647.40% -33.91% -30.73% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -65.55% -50.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 62.68 -$81.05 million ($1.75) -1.19 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Jasper Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 765.38%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 607.32%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.