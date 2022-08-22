GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. 560,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,641. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $394,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

