Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.