General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lifted by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,400 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $38,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.