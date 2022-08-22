Gera Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $27.65 Million (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded 97.2% lower against the dollar. One Gera Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gera Coin has a total market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $48,970.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gera Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00770780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin launched on October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries. With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gera Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gera Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.