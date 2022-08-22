German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of German American Bancorp worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 29.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

