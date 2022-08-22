GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0157 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $282,309.50 and $185.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.24 or 0.07395252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00152400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00267390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00719543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00567763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001120 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

