Goldcoin (GLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,118.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,118.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00266566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001053 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000907 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

