Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $275,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 650,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $19,387,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 255,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 179,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

