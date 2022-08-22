GoldMint Hits Market Capitalization of $170,552.29 (MNTP)

GoldMint (MNTP) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 54.5% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $170,552.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003719 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080268 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.