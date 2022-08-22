Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 60,000 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.27. 393,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,183,582. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.