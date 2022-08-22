Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 68,000 Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,673,000. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 38.1% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $738,360.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $738,360.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10.

VTNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

