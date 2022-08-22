Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $5.49 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 1.1% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Trading Up 2.8 %
BIDU traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.73. 63,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.55. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
