Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New $574,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWN. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. 571,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,364,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

