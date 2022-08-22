Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.36. 14,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.