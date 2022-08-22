Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Twilio makes up 0.7% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.35. 61,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,474. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.70 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

