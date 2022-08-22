Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of International Money Express worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 86.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $25.25. 1,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

In related news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $627,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,396 shares in the company, valued at $888,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,840,003 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

