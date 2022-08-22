Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of International Money Express worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 86.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $25.25. 1,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Activity at International Money Express
In related news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $627,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,396 shares in the company, valued at $888,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,840,003 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
International Money Express Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
