Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.19. 57,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

