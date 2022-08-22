Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 100.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

