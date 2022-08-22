Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.55.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.15%.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
