Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Sells $211,130.40 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $211,130.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,918 shares in the company, valued at $159,491,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $213,716.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $216,474.79.

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $228,751.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52.

GEF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.50. 2,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 13.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 400.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

