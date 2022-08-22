Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.82

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 13445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

