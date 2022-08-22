Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.82

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 13445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
