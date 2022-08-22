Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVE traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,325. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

