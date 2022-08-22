Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $118.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.