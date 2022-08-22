Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,629 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,985 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $12.38. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,514. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

