Hamilton Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,705,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

