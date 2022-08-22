Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 2,704 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.58. 5,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,680. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

