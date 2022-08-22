Hamilton Capital LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hamilton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

